Future of Pakistan: Imran Khan, Army, America & India- Seminar at George Washington Univ.

Complete video of the Seminar at George Washington University, USA, on 20 Jan, 2024. Seminar organized by Friends of Pakistan, and supported by First Pakistan Global discussed the situation of Human Rights, Democracy, Media suppression before the sham elections of Feb 2024. Moeed Pirzada, Ryan Grim of The Intercept and Eric Sperling were invited as panelists and session was moderated by Dr. Munir Khan who flew from Florida for it. Many others came from Virginia, Maryland, DC and New York.

