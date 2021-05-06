Heartbreaking Video: Indian Daughter Insists on Giving Water to Father Dying From Covid-19

Heartbreaking video of an Indian daughter resisting her mother as she tries to stop her from giving water to her coronavirus-positive father, fearing she would also contract the virus, has gone viral on local media. The father reportedly died shortly afterwards.

In Nepal, a situation is unfolding that looks chillingly familiar. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned of an impending crisis.

Nepal could be the next India –except worse, according to CNN.

Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing, hospitals are overwhelmed, and the country’s Prime Minister is pleading for help from other nations.