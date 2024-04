Mark Manson, the #1 NY Times Bestselling author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k and Everything Is F**ked: A Book About Hope–he writes life advice that is science-based, pragmatic, and non-bullshitty—a.k.a., life advice that doesn’t suck. Some people say he’s an idiot. Other people say Mark saved their life. Listen to him and decide for yourself: