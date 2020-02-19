India Could Carry Out “False Flag Operation”, Warns PM Khan

DESPARDES — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday warned that India could carry out “false flag operation” to divert international attention from the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

According to PM Khan, Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground posed a threat to peace and security and he stressed that Pakistan believes a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia.

Khan was speaking to a bipartisan panel of the British Parliament which had called on him — the delegation was reportedly impressed with Pakistan’s “openness and progressive approach” on the longstanding dispute over Himalayan valley of Kashmir and hoped that India would take the cue from its estranged neighbor.

The remarks came from Debbie Abrahams, head of the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) of the British Parliament, who along with other members of the cross-party group is currently on a visit to Pakistan.

Debbie was in the headlines earlier this week when she along with other British MPs were deported by India despite having valid visas. They were denied entry apparently because of their critical views on Indian government’s handling of the Kashmir situation.

The bipartisan panel has been quiet vocal about the human rights situation in Kashmir which has been facing a continuous lockdown since August 5, 2019 when New Delhi illegally annexed the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by abrogating its special status.

Unlike, India, Pakistan warmly welcomed the British MPs and facilitated their visit. The group also held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The original report appeared in The Express Tribune