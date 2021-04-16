U.S. Report Highlights India, Pakistan Tension. The Shift in March.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, warns a US intelligence report sent to Congress on Tuesday.

The report says heightened tensions in the region raise the risk of conflict but rules out full-scale war between the two South Asian neighbors.

The annual threat assessment report – 2021 prepared by the office of the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and sent to Congress on Tuesday stated that India could respond to “perceived or real” provocations from Pakistan.

While assessing possible threats from South Asia, the report warned that “under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations.”

The report noted that “heightened tensions” in the region “raise the risk of conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints.”

But the report also said that “a general war” between India and Pakistan during 2021 was unlikely, but “crises between the two are likely to become more intense, risking an escalatory cycle.”

According to the Director DNI Avril Haines, the report provides a “nuanced, independent, and unvarnished intelligence” assessment to “policymakers, warfighters, and domestic law enforcement personnel.”

Another US intelligence report to Congress, released last week, warned that India and Pakistan could go to a war in the next five years over real and perceived provocations.

The report pointed out that some regional conflicts – such as the fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria – had “direct implications for US security,” while “tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan remain a concern for the world.”

Shift in March

There was a sudden shift in the month of March which captured the world’s attention. The shift was a display of flexibility in moves and statements in inter-state relations of the two arch-rivals and nuclear “haves” states India and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is playing the role of an ambassador of peace once again, suggested that “for the sake of peace of South Asia, we should build-up cordial relations and India should make a possible move.” While on Pakistan Republic Day, March 23, 2021, reciprocally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his warm wishes to his counterpart PM Khan and greeted him on the latter’s fast recovery from Covid-19.

Reuters reported that Indian and Pakistani intelligence officials held secret talks in Dubai in January in an effort to de-escalate tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir. The news agency cited unnamed sources.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States said yesterday that the UAE is helping to mediate between India and Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported.

“The UAE doesn’t possess such weight in its voice but the Pentagon does. It is therefore undeniable that the script was written by the United States,” according to an observer.

“The arrival of Biden as the new president of the US and Indian-American Vice President Kamala Harris in January changed the nature of relationship with India”.