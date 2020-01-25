INSIGHT: 2020 is Year of the Rat

Some of the world leaders making waves on the global arena and in the region weren’t born in the Chinese Zodiac year of the Rat

For example: Trump was born on June 14 1946 (Year of the dog); Imran Khan on Oct 5 1952 (Year of the Dragon); Modi Sept 17 1950 (Year of the Tiger); Bernie Sanders Sept 8, 1941 (Year of the Snake); Xi was born on June 15, 1953 (Year of the Snake; Mahathir on July 10 1925 (Year of the Ox); Erdogan on Feb 26 1954 (Year of the Horse); Khamenei April 19, 1939 (Year of the Rabbit).

DESPARDES — Today is Chinese New Year and welcomes the start of the Year of the Rat — repeated every 12 year.

The 12-year cycle is an approximation to the 11.85-year orbital period of Jupiter.

The Rat is the first of all zodiac animals. According to one myth, the Jade Emperor said the order would be decided by the order in which they arrived to his party. The Rat tricked the Ox into giving him a ride. Then, just as they arrived at the finish line, Rat jumped down and landed ahead of Ox, becoming first.

Notable Rats

Rats are clever, have quick-thinking, optimistic, and adaptable, which gives them the edge in 2020’s rat race. In Chinese culture, rats are used to symbolize wealth and surplus.

Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children.

The Rat is also associated with the Earthly Branch Zi and the midnight hours. In the terms of yin and yang, the Rat is yang and represents the beginning of a new day.

Although Zi is associated with water, the years also cycle through the five elements of nature. In 2008, Zi was associated with water. 2020 is associated with metal.

Some recent years of the Rat are: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020.

Those born in the year of the Rat are generally alert, but have a lack of courage. This makes them unsuitable as police officers, entrepreneurs or other leadership and political positions.

Lucky Months for people born in this zodiac year are: March, September, and November; Unlucky Months: April, July, and October.

BTW (By the Way) a Chinese zodiac expert reveals what you can expect in the next 12 month (including why the Horse should wear red for protection).

The thorn in the side for the Rat is the Horse who he has no time for at all.

The Horse will need extra protection this year, while the Ox, an ally of the Rat, will feel like it is being heard this year.

