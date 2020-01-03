Islamabad Alerts Allies, Global Bodies About Threats From India

Last week, a senior Pakistani defense official told DesPardes on condition of anonymity (as he’s not authorized to speak to the media) that, ‘Another Balakot-type false flag op by India may not be far-flung’.

DESPARDES — Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday said that global bodies and allies have been alerted about the threats from India.

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in her maiden weekly media briefing said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written to UN Secretary General António Guterres and Security Council president Kelly Craft “comprehensively” apprising them about the threats to Pakistan due to intensified ceasefire violations and deployment of Indian troops along the Line of Control.

“We have shared our concerns and fears with international organizations and our partners as well,” she added.

Last week, a senior Pakistani defense official told DesPardes on condition of anonymity (as he’s not authorized to speak to the media) that, ‘Another Balakot-type false flag op by India may not be far-flung’.

RELATED ARTICLE: India, Pakistan Edging Closer to War in 2020: FP

Tensions between the troubled neighbors spiked sharply after Delhi annexed occupied Kashmir on Aug 5, 2019 by revoking the valley’s special constitutional status and remain high ever since because of the situation in the occupied region.

Ongoing widespread protests in India against the controversial citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens renewed fears of Indian aggression. It is suspected that the Indian government may undertake a diversionary misadventure against Pakistan because of its worsening internal situation. Those concerns were strengthened by the deployment of missiles along the LoC and extra-ordinary movement of Indian troops.