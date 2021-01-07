Israel, Iran Mutual Threat: Existential or Strategic?

The Iran–Israel proxy conflict, also known as the Iran–Israel proxy war or Iran–Israel Cold War, is an ongoing proxy war between Iran and Israel. The conflict is bound in threats and hostility.

Iran’s state-run news agency quoted a government spokesman as saying that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had given the order to resume enriching uranium to 20 percent purity at the underground Fordo facility.

The move is seen as a significant step toward achieving weapons grade levels of uranium. In the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed not to go above four percent.

Responding to Iran’s announcement that its scientists have resumed enriching uranium to 20 percent purity, Israeli officials said Monday that they will not allow Iran to produce a nuclear weapon. The exchange is increasing tensions just two weeks before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Iranian decision shows that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons despite its denials and that Israel would not allow this to happen.

We asked some observers and analysts to comment on a video on Israel-Iran threat. Here are their views: