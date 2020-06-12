John Bolton’s ‘White House Memoir’ Coming On June 23

John Bolton Book Claims Impeachable Offenses Across ‘Full Range’ of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Coming months before the Presidential elections in November, former national security adviser John Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened”, is expected to offer multiple revelations about Trump’s conduct in office, with direct quotes by the president and senior officials.

The former national security adviser who left his post in 2019, claims to have documented impeachable offenses across the “full range” of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” is coming June 23rd.

Bolton will go beyond Ukraine, and argue there was “Trump misconduct with other countries”, says a report in Axios citing a source.

What Bolton saw astonished him: a president for whom getting reelected was the only thing that mattered, even if it meant endangering or weakening the nation. “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” he writes. In fact, he argues that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy—and Bolton documents exactly what those were, and attempts by him and others in the Administration to raise alarms about them.

People close to Trump have been worried about the book because Bolton was known as the most prolific note taker in high-level meetings.

Bolton would sit there, filling yellow legal pad after yellow legal pad with notes. Bolton saw a lot, and he wrote it down in real time. And when he left, the White House never got those notes back.

The former national security advisor, who was U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush, is a lifelong conservative and longtime Fox News contributor who is well-known by the Trump base.

According to a press release put out by publishing giant Simon & Schuster, Bolton’s soon-to-be-released book contains a thorough accounting of Trump’s transgressions, reports Mediaite.

The White House has reportedly tried to pull out all the stops to keep Bolton’s book from being released — claiming that Bolton is divulging classified information. But Simon & Schuster says the book will be out on June 23 nonetheless.

But nobody should mistake Bolton coming clean now for some kind of bravery, says an opinion peace in The Washington Post.

“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is the book Bolton wrote about the year and a half he served as the fourth of President Trump’s six national security advisers (so far).

Bolton taunts President Trump, his former boss, on the back cover of his forthcoming book: “Game on.”