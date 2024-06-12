Cartoons Today: June 12, 2024 June 12, 2024 Expectation vs reality; Rule of law; Glass half empty; Fauci; Gaza; Refresh, and More… Guy Parsons / Copyright 2024 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Peter Kuper / Copyright 2024 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. The Daily Herald Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2024 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. The Daily Herald Dana Summers / Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency Dick Wright / Copyright 2024 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Rick McKee / Copyright 2024 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Chip Bok / Copyright 2024 Creators Syndicate Jack Ohman / Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency Peter Kuper / Copyright 2024 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.Related Posts:Today's Best 5 Political CartoonsPics Speak: Week Ending June 7, 2024Best Cartoons This Week -of May 27, 2024News of Interest That You Might Have Missed: June 2022Warnings for Today from the French RevolutionSaturday Poem: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow