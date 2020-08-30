‘Kashmir is My Name’ Pellets or No Pellets; Girls Talk, Vaccine Malhotra

Kashmir song likes on YouTube exceeded –after social media calls went viral. Della Miles’ “Kashmir is my name” is a powerful one: –more than Kashmir perfume, Kashmir shawl and Kashmir By Led Zeppelin: ‘Let Me Take You There’.

Here…

Human rights in Kashmir https://t.co/6fPDwonRG2 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) August 29, 2020

And THIS: Vaccine Malhotra is “always late”, Covid Awasthi is “naughty”, et al meme. Discerning eyes and ears can pick the slant.

Vacine Malhotra

Whether COVID-19 was a hit or miss, serious conversations continue. Banksy spray painted London underground with rats and masks:

These girls are talking.

Girls in conversation

Curated by Irshad Salim, Islamabad