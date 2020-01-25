Mike Pompeo Reportedly Angrily Challenged a Reporter to Find Ukraine on a Map. She Did.

For an up-to-the-minute look at who has testified and who has not, go to the impeachment tracker. To meet the players, click here.

THE WEEK — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who’s known for being wary of the press, apparently did not enjoy his latest interview.

Pompeo reportedly berated NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly on Friday after she interviewed him about the ousting of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. During Friday’s interview, which aired on NPR’s Morning Edition, Pompeo said he has “defended every State Department official on his team,” but did not provide Kelly with a specific example of him defending Yovanovitch. Pompeo complained that he was there to talk about Iran, but Kelly assured him she confirmed with his team that she would ask him about Ukraine, as well.

Following the interview, Kelly said she was summoned by a Pompeo aide to a private room where Pompeo “shouted” at her, asking if she thought “Americans care about Ukraine” and challenging her to point to the country on an unmarked map, which the well-traveled, veteran reporter was able to do.

Journalists like CNN’s Jake Tapper defended Kelly’s line questioning, while Democratic politicians blasted Pompeo’s behavior. The State Department didn’t have much to say on the matter, though.

At the end of their encounter, Kelly said Pompeo told her “people will hear about this.” They sure did – straight from Kelly. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O’Donnell.

The fast-moving scandal involving President Donald Trump and allegations that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, has upended politics in Washington, DC, and evolved into a full-blown impeachment investigation. There is no evidence that either Biden did anything wrong.