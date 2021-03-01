Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Saudi Arabia on Khashoggi Matter

Pakistan has taken note of the public release of the U.S. government’s declassified intelligence report, containing its “assessment” on the of Jamal Khashoggi –a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post.

“We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an “abhorrent crime” and a “flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values,” the Press Release says.

Khashoggi was a Saudi dissident, author, columnist for The Washington Post, and a general manager and editor-in-chief of Al-Arab News Channel who was assassinated in Istanbul in October 2018.

“The Saudi government has underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served,”says the PR.

Pakistan, it says, “recognizes Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all States, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations.”

The Biden administration is expected to make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday. “There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally,” Biden said on Saturday.

“Biden did not provide details. However, a White House official suggested no new significant steps were expected,” reports the Pakistan Observer.