Pakistan Using ‘Nuclear Knowledge’ For Sustainable Development Goals

Pakistan’s Nuclear Program is helping meet National Security and 12 SDGs

Pakistan is one of only 13 countries which is effectively using nuclear technology to meet a variety of socio-development needs — mainly 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs see below).

This is in addition to the country’s nuclear program which many thought was just meant to ensure national security and regional peace.

The nuclear technology, for instance, has allowed Pakistan to develop 100 new crop varieties, which have added Rs 1200 billion to the national kitty. Besides, eight hundred thousand cancer patients are treated every year by hospitals using nuclear radiation.

Pakistan is also capable of sharing its nuclear knowledge and expertise with other countries for peaceful purposes.

These thoughts were shared at a webinar titled ‘Youm-e-Takbeer 2020’ organized by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) in capital Islamabad. The event marked the 22nd anniversary of the country’s nuclear tests that were conducted on May 28, 1998 as a quid pro quo to India’s nuclear tests.

Having check-mated each other, the nuclear-armed neighbors though have major socio-economic issues on their plate — notwithstanding the Kashmir dispute that brought the two nations to war three times with no outcome.

PM Modi’s August 2019 gambit in Muslim-majority occupied Kashmir — considered a nuclear flashpoint by many observers, raised the specter of both nations going to war again.

What if India and Pakistan go into a nuclear war

According to Kamran Akhtar, who is the Director General Arms Control & Disarmament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan can be compared with any developed country in terms of its nuclear expertise, knowledge and capabilities.

“Pakistan is completely qualified to become an active and productive member of the strategic export control regime of the world”, the official said.

The deterrence portfolio of the country’s nuke program continues to unnerve its eastern neighbor.

Speaker S M Ali, a strategic affairs expert said that Pakistan’s strategic restraint must not be seen as a sign of weakness and any type or level of aggression against Pakistan in any domain will be swiftly and effectively responded through a quid pro quo plus approach.

