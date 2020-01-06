Pakistani Animated Films: ‘Donkey King’ in Turkey, ‘Sitara’ on Netflix

HOW BIG IS CULTURE & CREATIVITY INDUSTRY (CCI) WORLDWIDE: INFOGRAPHIC

DESPARDES — Made in Pakistan animated films are finding resonance with international audiences worldwide, reaffirming that ideas built around universal insights can transcend geographical boundaries.

Released in October 2018, the Pakistani animated film ‘Donkey King’ aka Donkey Raja’ has now been released in at least five countries overseas.

After Turkey, Spain, South Korea, Ukraine and Russia, the film is all set to see the light of the day in Colombia also — this week.

The film was released in Turkey during the recent festive season, where it earned the honor of being the first Pakistani film to be dubbed in Turkish. According to reports, it’s generating huge numbers at the box office.

“The film’s two-week gross now stands close to PKR12 million,” reports Box Office Detail. “The Donkey King’s global tally has now surpassed PKR250 million. The film will be having next major release in Colombia, but the film still has legs at the Turkish box office and it might hit PKR15 million before the end of its run,” said its film director and script writer Aziz Jindani.

Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, is all set to release Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s SITARA: LET GIRLS DREAM some time this year and will be available in over 190 countries.

Written and directed by two-time Academy and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, SITARA is the first Pakistani Animated Film to be released and distributed by NETFLIX USA.

