Panic and Chaos After Gunshots Fired Near Varsity Campus in Delhi; Third in Four Days

“When talks do not work, bullets have to be used against the protestors at sit-ins over CAA”

DESPARDES — Gunshots were heard near a student protest site outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in South Delhi triggering chaos and panic on Sunday, half an hour before midnight, eyewitnesses said. However, no injuries were reported when this report was filed. This is the third such incident in the last four days, targeting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, reports Caravan Daily online.

“Breaking: gun shots heard at gate no. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia a short while ago. Chaos at the spot #CAA_NRCProtests“, said a tweet also.

On Monday, social media pointed out BJP campaign song calling Muslims traitors, talks about Akhand Bharat — Greater India — The Economist recently highlighted the situation with a cover story “Intolerant India“.

ALSO READ: Hate Speech to Hate Crime

After gunshots were fired for the first time at a crowd of protesters in Jamia Millia last week, India’s opposition parties called it the fallout of hate slogans by senior BJP leaders.

According to the latest report of gun shots, citing information made public by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), the firing was done by two unidentified persons. JCC is a student group that has been coordinating the current wave of student protests against the CAA at the University.

On Thursday, a student was injured in a brazen daylight incident, when a gunman opened fire on a student protest rally in the presence of police. On Saturday, apparently a supporter of ruling Hindutva parties, yelled hate-filled slogans before firing shots in the air near Shaheen Bagh sit in.

ALSO READ: SITUATION in INDIA: Sweetest Song Tell of Saddest Thought (Video)

After the latest incident, students have taken charge of the security around the premises and started patrolling the road near the gate.

The series of firing incidents have triggered the debate over the use of violence by Hindutva parties during the ongoing Delhi election campaign that has been marked by toxic communal speeches by top faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Central ministers like Anurag Thakur and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Saturday, during a rally, the rabble-rousing UP Chief Minister exhorted the crowd as he began his speech saying when talks do not work, bullets have to be used against the protestors at sit-ins over CAA.