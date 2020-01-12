Red, White Bean (Lobia) Recipes –With or Without Desi Fusion

DESPARDES — Yesterday the New York Times (NYT) emailed us — 19 Creamy, Dreamy White Bean Recipes. Each one of them are great and can be fusioned to give them a desi touch — to suit our taste buds whether we are overseas or in our homeland.

One we choose to dig in further is the “Spicy White Bean Stew With Broccoli Rabe“. Broccoli can be replaced with fresh Dhanya (fresh Corriander). Also, use tomato paste and a pinch of red-pepper flakes for spiciness.

It’s vegetarian by nature, but feel free to add Qeema (minced meat) if you’re feeling more omnivorous. Sprinkle shredded cheese, diced onion and some lemon if u wish (Wendy style).

We also selected this red bean recipe from the YouTube. It’s a yummy kabab food fusion.

“Bachon ko lobia khilanay ka asaan method!” (Easy way to make children eat red beans)

FEATURES: Beans (Lobia), such as white & red, lentils chick peas, etc. are commonly eaten around the world and are a rich source of fiber and B vitamins. ADVANTAGES: They are a great replacement for meat as a source of vegetarian protein. BENEFITS: They reduce cholesterol, decrease blood sugar levels and increase healthy gut bacteria.