SITUATION in INDIA: Sweetest Song Tell of Saddest Thought (Video)

IRSHAD SALIM — I’ll be telegraphic: I’ve been sharing with a young Indian friend Z — for several weeks now — granular news on the situation in India — as the world sees them, and no word, no sharings he said or did for weeks. Silence. Silence. Silence. Earlier, we have been sharing “all the news that’s fit to print” and views and phews.

Today, he responded — with a videoclip of this rendering by Zafar Gorakhpuri. “Dukh Sukh Tha Ek Sabka”.

It broke the silence like Chandelier falling on a polished dance floor.

Truly, sweetest songs are those that tell of saddest thought.

Z said: “Muslims stopped learning some time in the 9th century. Ghazali put an end to philosophy. Philosophy became a challenge to faith. It got replaced by Sufism. Divorce to science and technology. And welcome to khurafaat and superstition. By 18th century the gap between the Europeans and the Muslims became unbridgeable”.

I felt his wandering Aligarian mind going through seefee (seeing thru feeling) and bursting stream of consciousness.

“In spite of two terrible wars in the last century, the west keeps rising. And the Muslims keep falling, specially Arabs,” he added.

“This is a very scary situation. Don’t know where it will end”.

I’ve decided to archive Z’s words in “Voices of Wisdom” on the situation in India and Kashmir.