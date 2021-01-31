Story in Pictures: Zainab, Salman, Yahya Are Selling Eggs

IRSHAD SALIM — Yahya, Salman and Zainab are selling eggs at the Rawalpindi/Islamabad Daewoo parking lot. They came up to me –one by one, as I disembarked the bus from Lahore.

Zainab

It was a heartening “moment and memory” thing: kids selling something for a day’s earning instead of “begging” all day rain or sunshine.

They dumped begging they said.

Yahya

They’re learning. Next is of course studying, so that our street children and the “gharib awam” find a formal place in our economy. There will then be “no child on the street” and “no one left behind” — someday hopefully, if all politicos can do some soul searching all together, and beyond broadstrokes, broadsides and broadstreets!

Salman

Impressionable Salman was bashful, as I asked him if I could take his pic. He posed sideways and extended his arm holding the egg he also sold to me. It was a priceless transaction Sunday evening. Worth the road trip back to capital Islamabad from Lahore.

