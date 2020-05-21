‘Talks Possible With India If Aug 5 Move Reversed’

DESPARDES — India will have to reverse its August 5 move says Pakistan as condition precedent for any talks on the Kashmir dispute.

India on August 5 last year amended its constitution and revoked special status of the state of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) while also imposing a lockdown in the disputed Himalayan valley– it continues for over 10 months.

Speaking at an international conference titled “Covid-19 Kashmir Media Conference” organized by the Organization for Kashmir Coalition (OKC) in London, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on National Security said, “The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions are the only mechanism to solve the Kashmir dispute and India should reverse its August 05, 2019 actions before any substantive and meaningful dialogue is possible”.

He warned the world against the likelihood of India using a false flag operation to justify its expansionist designs by initiating military action against Pakistan.

Earlier this month, PM Khan and a senior defense official pointed out that the BJP-led government may conduct a “false flag” or undertake “military adventure”. It is a “Go to” option for PM Modi, the official said, on condition of anonymity as he’s not authorized to comment officially.

Dr. Peerzada highlighted that the global media needs to view India afresh by recognizing the fascist ideology being promoted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party against Muslims and specially Kashmiris. He noted that fascism has not posed such a serious threat to regional and global peace since Adolf Hitler.

At a virtual conference in Birmingham this week, Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who is also Chairman of the country’s Foreign Relations Committee said that Kashmir stands on the verge of a nuclear war between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

Independent reports indicate there has been an uptick in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), including grave human rights violations in the occupied valley.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday to register Islamabad’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the LoC on May 20, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Nuclear-armed India — nearly 6 times the size of Pakistan, has 900,000 security forces in occupied Kashmir, making it one of the most militarized region–independent observers say it’s a nuclear flashpoint.

Islamabad has urged the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UNSC Resolutions.

Meanwhile, the 57-member Muslim states Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) has condemned New Delhi’s move to introduce a new domicile law in Kashmir, stating that India seeks to alter Muslim-majority demographic structure in the Muslim-majority valley.

The UN Security Council Resolutions call for plebiscite but it remains on the side burner for several decades.

Both nations have fought four wars on the dispute.