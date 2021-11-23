These 10 Minutes of ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ (Video)

Probably one of the most researched dialogues ever written for a film scene in the sub- continent: They cover marriage with Ahle-Kitab (People of the Book, Jews & Christians), Music, Beard and Clothing –from Islamic point of view. Below is the Final Court Scene of Khuda Kay Liye (2007 Pakistani film). Bollywood superstar Naseerudeen Shah portrays (one of the finest works of Shah) the role of an Islamic Scholar, and explains certain points related to Islam in his view.

“Jab hum haram ka paise rakh ke halal meat ki dukan dhontay rehte hain…” @9:57

FROM WIKIPEDIA: Khuda Kay Liye (also released as ‘In the Name of God’ in international markets) starred Shaan Shahid, Fawad Khan and Iman Ali in pivotal roles, with a cameo appearance by Naseeruddin Shah.

The film follows Mansoor and Sarmad (played by Shaan and Khan), two singers whose lives change after the events of 9/11 attacks in America and misinterpreted teachings about Jihad.

Khuda Kay Liye was released in Pakistan and India, and had screenings at various international film festivals thereon.

The release of the film was historic for two reasons: it was the first Pakistani film to be released in India in almost half a century, and secondly it was the first ever Pakistani film to be included in the official selection of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film won a number of awards for its acting roles, notably three Lux Style Awards, one Silver Pyramid Award at Cairo International Film Festival, one Roberto Rossellini Award in Italy, and one Fukuoka Audience Award at Fukuoka International Film Festival in Japan.