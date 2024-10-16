Blast From the Past: Andy Rooney (of 60 Minutes Fame) Quotes

Shared by Hasham Saddique: Take two minutes to read these sayings by Andy Rooney of 60 Minutes fame, a man who had the gift of saying so much with so few words. Rooney used to be on CBS’s flagship Sunday program 60 Minutes. He has now passed away, but his words spoken then are more important now than ever.

That being kind is more important than being right.

That when you harbor bitterness, happiness will dock elsewhere.

That having a child fall asleep in your arms is one of the most peaceful feelings in the world.

That the best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person.

That when you’re in love, it shows.

That money doesn’t buy class.

That just one person saying to me, ‘You’ve made my day!’ makes my day.

That you should never say no to a gift from a child.

That I can always pray for someone when I don’t have the strength to help him in any other way.

That no matter how serious your life requires you to be, everyone needs a friend to act goofy with.

That sometimes all a person needs is a hand to hold and a heart to understand.

That simple walks with my father around the block on summer nights when I was a child did wonders for me as an adult.

That life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end, the faster it goes.

That it’s those small daily happenings that make life so spectacular.

That under everyone’s hard shell is someone who wants to be appreciated and loved.

That to ignore the facts does not change the facts.

That love, not time, heals all wounds.

That the easiest way for me to grow as a person is to surround myself with people smarter than I am.

That everyone you meet deserves to be greeted with a smile.

That no one is perfect until you fall in love with them.

That life is tough, but I’m tougher.

That I wish I could have told my Mom that I love her one more time before she passed away

That one should keep his words both soft and tender, because tomorrow he may have to eat them.

That a smile is an inexpensive way to improve your looks.

That when your newly born grandchild holds your little finger in his little fist, you’re hooked for life.

That everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you’re climbing it.

That the less time I have to work with, the more things I get done.