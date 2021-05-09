THESE TWO Videos Indicate The Need to Reskill, Reboot For Democracy, Economy to Survive!

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, 50% of the employees (home & abroad) need to reskill and adopt new in-demand skills before 2025. Critical thinking, analytical thinking and problem-solving skills are on top of the list, the three believed to be in huge demand in the future.

If the two videos below are any indicator of reskilling needed, the percentage may be slightly more than 50 as estimated.

A 100 percentage? Hmmm.

Since leadership and social influence is equally in demand, reskilling with all these could be an uphill task. Wonder how democracy and governance also would pan out absent these skills set.