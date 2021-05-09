PALESTINE: A Third Intifada in the Making? (Videos)

Israeli soldiers assaulted defenseless Palestinians as tens of thousands marked Laylat al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Jerusalem. The attack on worshipers at the Al Aqsa mosque took place during the holy month of Ramadan –it “is against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws”, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Saturday. The country’s Foreign Minister public diplomacy tweeted: “Pakistan, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine”.

“The murderous attacks on innocent worshipers in open sight are a true indication of the evil nature of the apartheid regime.This is a well planned campaign to mow down the Palestinian. The deafening silence is equally frightening. We have no spine, no shame,” said a Gulf political analyst.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday condemned Israel’s plans to evict Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers, following a night of violence in Jerusalem.

Last week, 68 Palestinian families were violently evicted from their homes in a Jerusalem neighborhood, as settlers carried out home invasions.

The violence against Palestinian families in the occupied neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah has moved from the courts to the streets, prompting pleas for international intervention.

Independent observers say it’s ethnic cleansing for demographic change, but most governments supportive of Israel generally describe it only as a “confrontation,” while blaming both the sides. Some of these observers fear a third intifada is in the making.