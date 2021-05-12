THESE Views on Israel PLUS a Palestinian Kid’s (Videos)

Israel is violating the United Nations resolutions on Palestine which is the root cause of unrest in the Middle East, several regional observers say. Last September agreements were lumped under the grandiose title of the “Abraham Accords” as a nod to the promise of coexistence and shared prosperity in the birthplace of three great religions. “It was meant to frontload geopolitics with geoeconomy”, several regional observers said then. Fast forward, these agreements have already become a Middle East afterthought, a recent article on The Washington Post contend. Adding the two observations means the “accord” is going nowhere. “The region is a flashpoint”.