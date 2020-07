The animals are taking over roads, neighborhoods and cities while the world is in lockdown. Some (like these penguins) are “transgressing” man-made boundaries and buildings also!

Lockdown of road by Tigers

Animal behaviorist Suzanne MacDonald says young wild animals born during the coronavirus lockdown could explore further afield than their older brethren, making them more likely to encounter people and other creatures.

And this: Curious penguins pay a visit to Chicago Natural History Museum…