Trade, Economic Ties Could Help Bangladesh, Pakistan Move Forward

Trade and economic ties could help Pakistan and Bangladesh move forward, said Bangladesh High Commissioner Ruhul Alam Siddique at a meeting with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

The envoy assured Pakistani businessmen present in the meeting that his office was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the traders seeking Bangladesh visa.

Highlighting the potential sectors, he said trade opportunities between Pakistan and Bangladesh could be explored in construction material, light engineering, surgical goods, sports goods, food processing, cotton yarn, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors.

The high commissioner added that trade balance between the two countries had always been in favor of Pakistan, and stood at $700 million where exports from Bangladesh to Pakistan were just $50 million.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said bilateral ties could be promoted in the fields of tourism, education, agriculture, IT and pharmaceutical.

“Bangladeshi investors can take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan,” he emphasized.

The two South Asian countries have deep historic ties — both nations are members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).