Trump’s Bunker Story Contradicted By Attorney General’s Narrative

President Donald Trump insisted last week that he was down in his protective White House bunker for a “tiny, little short period of time” for an “inspection.” Not true, Attorney General William Barr spilled Monday: The president was there for protection from protesters.

“Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker,” Barr told Bret Baier on Fox News.

Barr revealed the news angrily, insisting that the president was in danger. “We can’t have that in our country,” he added, apparently forgetting he had just contradicted his boss.

Trump was reportedly rushed by the Secret Service to the underground Presidential Emergency Operations Center on May 29 as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House during nationwide demonstrations triggered by the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies, such as terrorist attacks.

The bunker stay leaked to the media two days later, and Trump came up with an alternative story for his visit to the secure hideaway. More…

A new CNN poll shows 38% approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency, while 57% disapprove. That’s his worst approval rating since January 2019.

President Trump “falls further behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, whose support now stands at its highest level in CNN polling”.

The survey also finds a growing majority of Americans feel racism is a big problem in the country today and that the criminal justice system in America favors whites over blacks.