The New Era: Social Media Platforms, AI Challenging the Mainstream Narrative November 28, 2024 “The media is not all about state-of-the-art technology and the use of AI, but about the content,” says Khaled Almaeena in a panel discussion. Almaeena is the former Editor-in-Chief of Arab News and the Saudi Gazette. Related Posts:On Social Media (Video)Is Social Media the New Tobacco?Business Model of Social MediaWhat Social Media is Doing to Teenagers – New StudyA Social Media Site For the DeadWhat I Learned From a Bruising Few Days on Social Media