Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Spotted By Pakistani Pilots

Pakistan’s national carrier spokesperson confirmed two pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) saw a mysterious object during a flight from Karachi to Lahore on Saturday January 23, says a local media report.

The country’s Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a statement stating it cannot clearly tell whether the unidentified aerial phenomenon was a ‘flying saucer’ spotted by pilots during flight or something else as the process of weather testing with radiosonde is currently non-functional. This type of weather balloon measures profiles of pressure, temperature and humidity from the ground to approximately 70,000 feet, it said.

“According to the pilots they witnessed a ‘flying saucer’ at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky,” the PIA spokesperson stated.

“It could not be confirmed whether it was a flying saucer or some other object,” said the PIA spokesperson.

The captain of the flight reported the mysterious flying object, while the flight was at an altitude of 1000 feet,’ PIA spokesperson stated.

According to some local media reports, the pilots saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan in South Punjab, while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi. They captured a video of the UFO.

US intel agencies have 180 days to share what they know about UFOs, thanks to the Covid-19 relief and spending bill

When President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law in December, so began the 180-day countdown for US intelligence agencies to tell Congress what they know about UFOs, reports CNN.

It’s a stipulation that was tucked into the “committee comment” section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which was contained in the massive spending bill.

Earlier this month, a mysterious blue UFO was spotted over Hawaii — and the whole thing was caught on camera.

As reported by Hawaii News Now, the UFO, which was caught on video, had a glowing blue oblong form, described by one onlooker as “larger than a telephone pole.” It sailed across the sky for several miles before crashing silently into the sea.