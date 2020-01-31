US Envoy Visits ‘Charming Pakistan’ Show at Lahore Art Council, Urges People-to-People Contact to Improve Bilateral Ties

DESPARDES — USA wants people-to-people contact to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan and explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions.

Its Consul General in Lahore Ms Catherine Rodriguez on Thursday visited Lahore Art Council and met with Lahore Art Council (LAC) Board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi — the daughter of famous Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Chairman of BoG, as well as LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

‘Charming Pakistan’ art show at LAC

The consul general praised artworks displayed at the exhibition called “Charming Pakistan.”

Ms. Hashmi highlighted key objective of the Lahore Art Council — promote Pakistan’s colorful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world, and make the world believe that Pakistan was a great place to visit.

Both sides agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions and on people-to-people contact to further strengthen their relations.

Rodriguez said diplomatic relations between the US and Pakistan spanned many years and believed both countries were trying their best to increase bilateral relations.

She also took keen interest in various sections of the Alhamra Art Center on The Mall. She was also briefed about Alhamra Art Gallery, Academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and cultural activities at the council.