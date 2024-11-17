17 Facts You May Not Know About Iraq

1. Iraq is home to Mesopotamia, often called the “cradle of civilization,” where the first cities and writing systems emerged over 5,000 years ago.

2. The Code of Hammurabi, one of the oldest deciphered writings of significant length in the world, was created in Babylon, in present-day Iraq, around 1754 BC.

3. During the Abbasid Caliphate (8th to 13th centuries), Baghdad was a major center of learning and culture, housing the famous House of Wisdom.

4. The term “algebra” comes from the Arabic word “al-jabr,” which was part of the title of a book written by the Persian mathematician Al-Khwarizmi, who worked in Baghdad.

5. The Mesopotamian Marshes in southern Iraq are one of the world’s largest wetland ecosystems and were nearly destroyed by drainage projects in the 1990s but are now recovering.

6. The city of Ur, located in southern Iraq, is traditionally considered the birthplace of the biblical patriarch Abraham.

7. The ruins of the ancient city of Babylon in Iraq include what is believed to be the foundation of the Tower of Babel mentioned in the Bible.

8. Iraq has thousands of archaeological sites, many of which are yet to be excavated, containing artifacts from various ancient civilizations.

9. Iraq is home to a diverse population, including Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Assyrians, Yazidis, and many other ethnic and religious groups.

10. The Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq has its own autonomous government and military forces (Peshmerga) and is largely self-governing.

11. Iraq has some of the largest proven oil reserves in the world, estimated to be the fifth largest globally.

12. Iraq is known for its ancient ziggurats, massive terraced structures that were precursors to the pyramids, the most famous being the Ziggurat of Ur.

13. One of the world’s oldest known stories, the Epic of Gilgamesh, originated in ancient Mesopotamia, part of modern-day Iraq.

14. In the Middle Ages, Baghdad’s libraries were among the greatest in the world, including the famous House of Wisdom which was destroyed during the Mongol invasion in 1258.

15. These two major rivers, crucial for the development of civilization, flow through Iraq, providing vital water resources.

16. Iraqi cuisine has a rich history influenced by various cultures, featuring dishes like masgouf (grilled fish) and dolma (stuffed vegetables).

17. There is an important religious site in Baghdad which is a key pilgrimage destination for Shia Muslims, containing the tombs of two revered Shia Imams.

Source: When Nature Takes Over