Art World to Mark 50 Years Since Pablo Picasso’s Death

The art world has mobilized to stage “an unprecedented” 42 exhibitions marking 50 years since Pablo Picasso’s death, AFP reports. Prepared over the past 18 months by France and Spain, the “Year of Picasso” initiative will involve “38 very important art institutions in Europe and the United States,” Spanish Culture Minister Miquel Iceta told reporters.

Pablo Picasso painting

The aim is to “show off all the facets” of Picasso. The celebrations will begin on September 23 at Madrid’s Mapfre Foundation with the exhibit “Pablo Picasso and the breaking down of sculpture” and will run until April 2024 with the closing exhibit at the Petit Palais in Paris.

Although most events will take place in Spain, France and the United States, others will happen in Germany, Switzerland, Romania and Belgium. Among the institutions involved in the celebrations are the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Madrid’s Prado, the Guggenheim in Bilbao, the Pompidou Center in Paris and the Picasso museums in Barcelona and Paris.

“We want to present Picasso exactly how he was,” by highlighting his “artistic legacy” and the “permanence of his work”, Spanish culture minister Miquel Iceta said.

Honorary contributors to DesPardes: Adil Khan, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammar Jafri, Anwar Abbas, Arif Mirza, Aziz Ahmed, Bawar Tawfik, Dr. Razzak Ladha, Dr. Syed M. Ali, G. R. Baloch, Hasham Saddique, Jamil Usman, Jawed Ahmed, Ishaq Saqi, Khalid Sharif, Majid Ahmed, Masroor Ali, Md. Ahmed, Md. Najibullah, Mustafa Jivanjee, Nusrat Jamshed, Shahbaz Ali, Shahid Hamza, Shahid Nayeem, Syed Hamza Gilani, Syed Hasan Javed, Syed M. Ali, Tahir Sohail