Explaining difficult ideas in terms that are both straightforward and interesting

GOOGLE READS: From the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and The Gene, a #1 New York Times bestseller, here comes Siddhartha Mukherjee’s most spectacular book yet, an exploration of medicine and our radical new ability to manipulate cells. Rich with Mukherjee’s revelatory and exhilarating stories of scientists, doctors, and the patients whose lives may be saved by their work, The Song of the Cell is the third book in this extraordinary writer’s exploration of what it means to be human. Mukherjee tells the story of how scientists discovered cells, began to understand them, and are now using that knowledge to create new humans. He seduces you with writing so vivid, lucid, and suspenseful that complex science becomes thrilling. Told in six parts, laced with the aouthor’s own experience as a researcher, a doctor, and a prolific reader, The Song of the Cell is both panoramic and intimate—a masterpiece. More here.

NY TIMES: In his latest book, “The Song of the Cell,” Mukherjee weaves together history and biology into a story about who we are. Writing for him is “a compulsion,” he said. “It’s not like I’m writing a book because I’m writing a book. It’s because I think that we need to know about this.” More here.

PENGUIN BOOKS: The Song of the Cell is the vivid, thrilling and suspenseful story of the fundamental unit of life. Rich with stories of scientists, doctors, and the patients whose lives may be saved by their work. Both panoramic and intimate, it is Siddhartha Mukherjee’s most spectacular book yet. More here.

KIRKUS REVIEWS: A luminous journey into cellular biology. Mukherjee, a physician, professor of medicine, and Pulitzer Prize–winning author (The Emperor of All Maladies), has a knack for explaining difficult ideas in terms that are both straightforward and interesting. In his latest, he punctuates his scientific explanations with touching, illustrative stories of people coping with cell-based illnesses, tracking how the knowledge gleaned from those cases contributed to further scientific advancement. More here.

