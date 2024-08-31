A “42 Billion Dollar Begging Industry!”

by Syed Muzammil on YouTube: The huge begging network in Pakistan –claimed to be worth about $42 billion annually, prospers despite anti-begging laws amid absence of ‘rule of law’.

Some comments shared with us:

Samina Waqar: They have protection and supervision of law enforcement agencies. Beggers r also traveling to Middle Eastern countries and Southeast Asia countries. A gang of 78 beggers was busted in Malaysia. I agree with the figures quoted.

Hasham bin Saddique: If the figures are correct, the beggars collected more than the FBR collection of nearly 9700 bn Pak Rs in the LFY (last fiscal year).

Irshad Salim: i am not convinced though. Last year, a video went viral on this. As a follow up, Dawn and Pakistan Today published “Letters to the Editor” on the subject, and commenting on the video report. Both papers did not report on the subject themselves.

Assuming the figures are right, here’s my quick take:

Per capita GDP of Pak: $1707 (est 2024).

Per capita income of beggars, as claimed:

$42 billion/40m beggars = $1050 annually.

40m beggars (340m pop/40m pop = 12pct of the pop.

Beggars contributing ratio toward GDP based on income –spending effects multiplier toward economy ignored:

$1050/$1707 = 62 pct? (Please feel free to comment, correct the math)

ALSO, if the figures quoted by Muzammil are correct, here’s a perspective:

The beggars industry GDP nominal ($42bn) is slightly north of KP’s ($38bn), and double of Balochistan’s ($20bn).

GDP of KP and Balochistan source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Pakistani_administrative_units_by_gross_state_product