A Major Tropical Storm Developing Near Mumbai. Covid Crisis in India Could Worsen.

May 14, 2021
dp2021

A major tropical storm is developing near India and Pakistan. The storm could break the 20-yr record in both the neighboring countries. A major concern is the “Covid in India crisis could spread and become a very serious matter issue.”

