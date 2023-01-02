About the Free Shelter Home in Rawalpindi

A total of 107,746 (more than 1 lakh) needy citizens got free shelter in the last four years at the shelter home set up by former prime minister Imran Khan at Fawara Chowk Raja Bazaar in Rawalpindi, officials said. They said another shelter home for destitute women and men will become operational next month.

They said the building will also have a TV lounge, indoor games and a sewing and embroidery center for destitute women. It will also have a formal dining hall. The building has been built at a cost Rs30 million by the Punjab government.

Officials said that the Fawara Chowk shelter center has the capacity to accommodate 200 people at a time and on average 150 people take shelter there daily. At the shelter, the people are provided free dinner and breakfast — a warm shelter was being provided for the needy during the winter season.

Computerized data of all visitors and shelter-takers are kept. Most laborers from other cities seek shelter at night. After breakfast at 7 o’clock in the morning, these laborers leave for work. Destitute women will get shelter and food in the newly constructed shelter home.

“The shelter home will be run by women. Women will be admitted to the shelter home after they furnish their ID cards. It will be a state-of-the-art shelter home where all the destitute will have meals and snacks on their dining table. Tea will also be served in the afternoon,” said Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Qayyum Abbasi.

(Sourced from The Express Tribune)

