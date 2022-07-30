Afghanistan: From ‘The Girl Next Door’ to ‘Person of Interest’ (Videos)

IRSHAD SALIM: MY four video comments on Afghanistan as I saw it (Sep. 2021 thru Jun 2022) -after the US-led hurried exit -from an ‘endless war’, in the summer of 2021:

PS: UK’s Foreign Office admits multiple errors over its handling of Britain’s exit from Afghanistan.

According to conservative estimates, the US-led war in Afghanistan killed more than 200,000 people in the landlocked country. 12 years to the day since the publication of the Afghan War Diaries, here is Julian Assange, facing a 175 year sentence if extradited for truthful reporting, speaking in 2011 about Afghanistan: “The goal is an endless war, not a successful war.”

Recent US wars have also killed 1 million in Iraq, 400,000 in Syria, 400,000 in Yemen, Hundreds of thousands more in economic war (“sanctions”).

Anyone claiming the three decades of US unipolar hegemony brought “peace & stability” anywhere is deranged.

Karachi (July 30, 2022)