After Hamas & Syria Now Pakistan’s Turn?

From Dawn: (Recent) developments do not inspire confidence about the future of Pakistan-US ties. As team Trump arrives in the White House in a few weeks’ time, it is unlikely Pakistan will be high on its list of priorities, with the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, as well as China, likely to top Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda. Moreover, considering Mr Trump’s mercurial nature, and depending on who has his ear, it is difficult to predict what his attitude towards Pakistan will be. In all likelihood, Pakistan and the US will continue to be ‘frenemies’, cooperating where necessary, but differing widely on key strategic matters. More here.

And this (below), a perspective >>