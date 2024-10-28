Is There Really a Plot to Use Migrants to Turn America Blue?

Peter Savodnik at The Free Press: If you’ve heard, over the past few weeks, Musk and others suggest that a Kamala Harris victory means this will be the last election—this is what they are referring to. Not the idea that Democrats will cancel elections—which is what Democrats say Trump will do if he prevails—but that a demographic shift means Team Blue will always win every election.

Lockland, after all, is one of many towns—like Springfield, Ohio; Charleroi, Pennsylvania; and Aurora, Colorado—that have seen a huge influx of Mauritanians, Haitians, Venezuelans, Colombians, and others in recent years. To conservatives like Mike Howell of the conservative Heritage Foundation, the only reason for this is a scheme to gerrymander the vote and “usher in a Marxist revolution.”

“That is the plan, to have an openly international election,” Howell, who monitors progressive immigration policy for the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., told me. “Get a ton of people into the country, and then also simultaneously, aggressively fight against measures of election integrity to prevent them from voting.”

Doug Wehmeyer, the fire chief in Lockland, Ohio, said he has “no idea” whether immigrants are being sent to Lockland to help reelect Democratic senator Sherrod Brown and give Harris Ohio’s seventeen Electoral College votes.

But according to Donald Trump, the plan in Ohio—and everywhere else new migrants now live—is obvious. “Our elections are bad,” Trump declared in his September 10 debate with Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia. Referring to Democrats, he said, “And a lot of these illegal immigrants coming in, they’re trying to get them to vote, they can’t even speak English, they don’t even know what country they’re in practically, and these people are trying to get them to vote, and that’s why they’re allowing them to come into our country.”

The former president added: “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats.”

