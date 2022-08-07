Baharon Phool Barsao Videos

Listen and watch this evergreen romantic song Baharon Phool Barsao by playback singer Mohammad Rafi lip-synced by Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the classic Bollywood movie Suraj (1966):

Nostalgia got hold of me momentarily though, as I watched this meme below WhatsApped to me by a senior journo Sunday morning:

I was nostalgic already with my Lahore days in the early 70s, and ‘Meri Dadi Ta Umar Lahore Ko Yaad Karti Thi’ video below (shared in February 2022) is by all counts a Sunday Special for me:

I added the metro clip toward the end of the video share — sans heartburn due to its capital and operating costs (CAPEX, OPEX), as it’s a piece of art shooting the breeze and snaking thru the landscape. Lahore metro was then PM Nawaz’s brainchild and PM Shahbaz’s Play Doh:

PS: I love Baharon Phool Barsao, Meri Dadi and Play Doh. I can play doh — perhaps anything as a child would, while listening to the song and the grandma narration — as an adult of course, and seek adrenaline rush.

“Sir, we need Alpha males,” a senior official told me a couple of months ago, suggesting that uptill now we have been play dohing with Beta, Chi, Delta, Pi, Phi, Etc...

Irshad Salim, Karachi (Aug. 7, 2022)