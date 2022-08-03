On Blindness (Videos)

The Medical Encyclopedia says, “Blindness is a lack of vision. It may also refer to a loss of vision that cannot be corrected with glasses or contact lenses. Partial blindness means you have very limited vision. Complete blindness means you cannot see anything and do not see light. (Most people who use the term “blindness” mean complete blindness.)”

One may be blind, or have blindness, and still have vision, sense and sensibilities.

As they say: Vision is the art of seeing things invisible…and of knowing the true self (ancient wisdom).

Being blind to things usually helps, if the goal is to be happy by keep going, ignoring the distractions.

A deep dive into a state of blindness can evoke your true self (khudi as Iqbal says), and help one see lots of things closer, clearer, truer — obvious.

Curated by Irshad Salim, Karachi