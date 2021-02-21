Arts So Asia

Bollywood Stars Who Were Born in Pakistan

February 20, 2021
A large number of Indian movie stars were born in Pakistan –the western region of the subcontinent, before partitioning of British India in August 1947:

  1. Dilip Kumar (Original name Yousaf Khan), 1922 – Peshawar
  2. Feroz Khan, 1939 – Peshawar
  3. Raj Kapoor, 1924 – Peshawar
  4. Amjad Khan, 1940 – Peshawar
  5. Suneel Dutt, 1929 – Jhelum
  6. Anand Bakhshi, 1930 – Rawalpindi
  7. Gulzar, 1934 – Dina, Jhelum
  8. Dev Anand, 1923 – Shakargarh
  9. Amitabh Bachan’s Mother, Teji Bachan, 1914 – Lyallpur
  10. Roshan (Music Director), 1917 – Gujranwala
  11. Pran, 1929 – Gujranwala
  12. Rajesh Khanna, 1942 – Burewaala
  13. Rajinder Kumar, 1929 – Narowal
  14. Raj Kumar, 1926 – Loralai, Baluchistan
  15. Qadir Khan, 1937 – Pishin, Baluchistan
  16. Balraj Sahni, 1913 – Bhera
  17. Kamini Kaushal, 1927 – Lahore
  18. Manoj Kumar, 1937 – Abbottabad
  19. Shah Rukh Khan’s Father, Taj Muhammad Khan, 1938 – Peshawar
  20. Vinod Khanna, 1946 – Peshawar
  21. Sadhna, 1941 – Hyderabad, Sindh
  22. Pirthvi Raj Kapoor, 1906 – Samundri, Lyallpur
  23. Meena Kumari, 1932- Bhera
  24. Madhu Bala, Year Unknown, Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The two dozen of awesome personalities have played a major role in most of the outstanding movies, taking Bollywood to its height over the decades — the benchmark they set as standard has become a beacon for the region. And that includes not just South Asia but MENA also.

Amiss from the list is evergreen actor Rekha, but Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans, Nepalese, Afghans, etc. –even Middle Eastern countrymen love her too, specially the way she also sings…even sans music:

PS: Move over Madonna …your “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” has competition!

