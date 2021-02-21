Bollywood Stars Who Were Born in Pakistan

A large number of Indian movie stars were born in Pakistan –the western region of the subcontinent, before partitioning of British India in August 1947:

Dilip Kumar (Original name Yousaf Khan), 1922 – Peshawar Feroz Khan, 1939 – Peshawar Raj Kapoor, 1924 – Peshawar Amjad Khan, 1940 – Peshawar Suneel Dutt, 1929 – Jhelum Anand Bakhshi, 1930 – Rawalpindi Gulzar, 1934 – Dina, Jhelum Dev Anand, 1923 – Shakargarh Amitabh Bachan’s Mother, Teji Bachan, 1914 – Lyallpur Roshan (Music Director), 1917 – Gujranwala Pran, 1929 – Gujranwala Rajesh Khanna, 1942 – Burewaala Rajinder Kumar, 1929 – Narowal Raj Kumar, 1926 – Loralai, Baluchistan Qadir Khan, 1937 – Pishin, Baluchistan Balraj Sahni, 1913 – Bhera Kamini Kaushal, 1927 – Lahore Manoj Kumar, 1937 – Abbottabad Shah Rukh Khan’s Father, Taj Muhammad Khan, 1938 – Peshawar Vinod Khanna, 1946 – Peshawar Sadhna, 1941 – Hyderabad, Sindh Pirthvi Raj Kapoor, 1906 – Samundri, Lyallpur Meena Kumari, 1932- Bhera Madhu Bala, Year Unknown, Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The two dozen of awesome personalities have played a major role in most of the outstanding movies, taking Bollywood to its height over the decades — the benchmark they set as standard has become a beacon for the region. And that includes not just South Asia but MENA also.

Amiss from the list is evergreen actor Rekha, but Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans, Nepalese, Afghans, etc. –even Middle Eastern countrymen love her too, specially the way she also sings…even sans music:

PS: Move over Madonna …your “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” has competition!