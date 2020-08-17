Coat of Many Colors: #MondayThoughts

IRSHAD SALIM — Zafar in Riyadh shared this Shania Twain –after I shared one this morning Said Shania’s ‘Coat of many colors’ is “desi”. I reminded him she is a country music singer. All countrysides are same of the same.

Back through the years I go wandering once again

Back to the seasons of my youth

I recall a box of rags that someone gave us

And how my mama put the rags to use

There were rags of many colors and every piece was small

And I didn’t have a coat and it was way down in the fall

Momma sewed the rags together sewing every piece with love she made my coat of many colors that I was so proud of

As she sewed she told a story from the bible she had read

About a coat of many colors Joseph wore and then she said

Perhaps this coat will bring you good luck and happiness

And I just couldn’t wait to wear it and mama blessed it with a kiss

My coat of many colors that my mama made for me

Made only from rags but I wore it so proudly

Although we had money but I was rich as I could be in my coat of many colors

My mama made for me

So with patches on my britches and holes in both my shoes

In my coat of many colors I hurried off to school

Just to find the others laughing and a making fun of me

In my coat of many colors my mama made for me

And oh I couldn’t understand for I felt I was rich

And I told them all the love my mama sewed in every stich

And I told them all the story mama told me while she sewed

And how my coat of many colors was worth more than all their clothes

But they didn’t understand and I tried to make them see

One is only poor only if they choose to be

Now I know we have no money but I was rich as I could be

In my coat of many colors mama made for me

Made just for me

And now this below: Pakistan’s national anthem played on Alghoza. Razi sahib sharing on Sunday from Maryland is a “desi” (back home):

Pakistan's Natl. Anthem on Alghoza

Funny, huh, the twain does meet. After all music has no boundaries, and countrysides are all the same, about the same –even in pardes (abroad). Grandma was right (again). No Razi sahib, Zafar?

Curated by Irshad Salim, Islamabad