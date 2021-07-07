Democracy an Apple (Video)

IRSHAD SALIM: I had a mini conversation with a Pakistani youth on democracy recently. As I conversed with Fazal, back in my mind was Socrates who hated democracy –around the world, people of all ages are finding reason to be wary of democratic government.

I did not mention to him that one of Ancient Greece’s great achievements, Philosophy, was highly suspicious of its other achievement, Democracy.

I remain an optimist though –as the global village embarks on a new world order, as I explained Fazal by comparing democracy with the forbidden an apple:

The Islamabad-based young gentleman, an attorney by profession who practices law at Lahore High Court, says he is preparing for the upcoming civil services exam.

Fazal wants to join the bureaucracy…”to serve my country,” he says. Why did he want to know my take on democracy? He says it’s part of his preparation for the exam and getting to know out-of-the-box views on democracy is and will matter to him. So I did.

All the best Fazal.