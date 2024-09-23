by Irshad Salim, Karachi: I’ve observed that my contacts on WhatsApp generally have a shorter attention span, and not willing to take things lightly. That’s a double whammy. So I’ll keep it short.

I was searching for the 1931 film of Einstein in ‘Flying Car, and googled it. I got the link. Additionally, I got this below.

Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning

Buy Einstein Bros Bagels Products Online at Best Prices

I take it the google search engine knows my location: somewhere in Pakistan! It also probably knows that back in the90s and early 2000s, I would start my work day in NJ with a Bagel with cheese, and a medium size Wawa coffee.

On a not so serious note, I found this also: Murray Gell-Mann Recalls Einstein’s Open Fly.