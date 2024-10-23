When Open Palm, Tree Stump and Carpet Spoke

by Arjumand Faisel at Gallery 6: After displaying 90 paintings on diverse subjects for the show, I meticulously toured the expansive display area, ensuring each exhibit received its final touches before the judges’ assessment. This moment, much like previous occasions, brimmed with a blend of anticipation and unease. However, amidst this atmosphere, a magnetic pull suddenly captured my attention of an exquisite painting with meticulously painted open palms of an individual, a transgender sitting in an unfamiliar wilderness that had an inexplicable allure

In that fleeting instant, something about the open palms of the individual depicted within the peculiar wilderness scene compelled me to halt and within seconds I found myself immersed in a visual dialogue with powerful vocabulary. As a doctor, my instinctual response was to ascertain any signs of injury or illness, yet no bruises or indications of ailment were apparent. This led me to scrutinize the visage of the depicted figure, which bore a solemn expression, an aura of seriousness, gravity, and profound reflection.

Devoid of a smile, the closed mouth exuded an air of quiet concern, while the slightly furrowed eyebrows hinted at deep contemplation. The focused, introspective gaze emanating from the eyes captured my attention, portraying a person absorbed in profound thought. Overall, the subdued demeanor and inward focus of the individual suggested a mind engrossed in profound introspection. I vividly recall that on this magnificent presentation I spontaneously uttered … WOW!

