Fateha Based Votes

by Habib Khan: Last week, on November 7th, the 107th anniversary of the Russian Revolution was commemorated at the Press Club in Quetta. The stage was set with a large picture of Lenin and Trotsky, and speakers delivered passionate speeches. Amidst the speeches, announcements were made, and after one such announcement, which I wasn’t paying attention to, everyone raised their hands for dua (prayer). My initial thought was, “Has someone discovered and declared that Lenin was a Muslim, and they’re praying for his place in Jannat?” However, I soon learnt that the father of a local activist had passed away a few days ago and the fateha was being performed for his soul for rest in peace (RIP).

In Balochistan, attending fateha has become a crucial aspect of election campaigns also. To secure votes from a tribe, clan, or family, attending their fateha’s takes top priority, eclipsing all other expectations. Failing to attend can lead to other capabilities being overlooked.

This phenomenon raises concerns about the focus on developmental works, when respect and votes can be gained simply by attending fateha’s.

My father often shared stories about the past, where attending a fateha had been ofcourse a family obligation, but only one member from the larger family was required to attend.

In today’s larger population and increased number of deaths, every person feels compelled to attend fateha’s, often traveling great distances. In fact, intercity travel for fateha’s, once unheard of, is now a common practice, with many taking pride in traversing hundreds of kilometers to pay their respects.

I witnessed this firsthand last summer when I met a friend traveling by air from Karachi to Quetta to attend a fateha. Remarkably, he had made a similar trip just the week before, and both times, it was for office colleagues rather than close relatives or friends.

My friend Mohammad Hasan too never misses a fateha. One day, while walking together, he greeted a gentleman on the road, inquiring about his elder brother’s well-being. To Hasan’s surprise (and embarrassment) the man replied, “He passed away two years ago, and I recall you attending the fateha.” Hasan attends so many fateha’s that it’s impossible for him to keep track of who has passed away and who is still alive.

Mohammad Hasan, a private individual, demonstrates remarkable dedication to sharing others’ grief, that is great; however, public representatives (politicos) must balance attending fateha’s with fulfilling their other responsibilities. The community should hold them accountable for development work, addressing pressing needs, rather than traveling thousands of kilometres every week solely for attending fateha prayers and expecting votes in return.