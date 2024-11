Meanwhile in Lahore today:

After a car accident near MM Alam , a young guy comes out of his Porsche shouting,

“Gaadi thok di? Tu jaanta hai mera Baap kaun hai?”

The other guy comes out of his Mercedes -slaps the first guy hard and says,

“Dhyan se dekh, main tera Baap hi hoon”.

Now you know how bad the smog in Lahore is.

Needs all of them or combo of these courage to stay in Lahore:

Curated by Irshad Salim -from WhatsApp shares.