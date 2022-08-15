Feeling is the Secret (1944)

Written in 1944, Feeling Is the Secret resounds with the full power of Neville Goddard’s mystical vision. One of the great metaphysical teachers of the 20th century, Goddard with total persuasiveness, demonstrates how the world without reflects our world within. He showed people how they could attain their goals simply by refining their imagination.

Through imagination and feelings, one can consciously or unconsciously mould the outer circumstance in harmony with the inner nature, he wrote, and gives a simple formula to realize our desires.

Goddard’s book teaches us that thoughts and words, when combined with personal intuition, can bring forth positive change in our life.

“Think feelingly only of the state you desire to realize. Feeling the reality of the state sought and living and acting on that conviction is the way of all seeming miracles. All changes of expression are brought about through a change of feeling. A change of feeling is a change of destiny.”

According to Goddard, manifesting love and success had been much more effective by using feelings, rather than just being positive. But be aware, should you use feeling when thinking of negative thoughts, it could be a disaster.

The mystical teacher explores feeling and how to listen to the “gut”, the hunches and intuitions of a higher mind. He warns, though, to be careful of what we say to others, and also what we think of others. By combining focused thought through affirmations with feeling, we can discover and journey into the divine design of our life (feesee), he says.

“Everything in life is vibration. Sound is also a vibration and so are thoughts” –Albert Einstein

According to Goddard, our thoughts shape our life, create our reality, and ultimately limit or expand our true potential. There is a treasure in it, a clearly defined road to the realization of our dreams. Feeling Is The Secret is Goddard’s most famous book –it’s an iconic metaphysical masterpiece and available on Amazon.

FEATURED VIDEO